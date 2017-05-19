Maryland added 3,500 jobs in April
Maryland added 3,500 jobs in April, but the state's unemployment rate ticked up slightly, as more people joined the workforce than were able to find jobs, according to the latest federal report. Maryland had an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent in April, up one-tenth percent from March and just below the national rate of 4.4 percent, according to new estimates released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
