Martirano becomes acting superintendent of Maryland school district
Former West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michael Martirano started Wednesday as the acting superintendent of the Howard County Public School System in Maryland. Martirano served as statewide superintendent from September 2014 to March 2017, when he was replaced by former state superintendent Steve Paine.
