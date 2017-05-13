Man Gets 21 Years in Prison for Sexua...

Man Gets 21 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Daughter

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Authorities say a 48-year-old Washington, D.C.-man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter. Prosecutors have not identified the man in order to protect the privacy of his daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bowie Social Worker Sentenced for Felony Theft ... (Nov '10) Fri concerned citizen 3
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 11 HOLLA ISABELLA 8
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC