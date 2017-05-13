Man Gets 21 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Daughter
Authorities say a 48-year-old Washington, D.C.-man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter. Prosecutors have not identified the man in order to protect the privacy of his daughter.
