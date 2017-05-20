Legislatively Mandated Transit Fare I...

Legislatively Mandated Transit Fare Increase for Maryland Goes into Effect Sunday, June 25

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

As required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will increase transit fares effective Sunday, June 25. The legislatively mandated increase will occur prior to the July 1, 2017, deadline for implementing the new fares as required by the Maryland General Assembly. As mandated in the 2013 law, if the Consumer Price Index increases in the previous two years, MDOT MTA is required to increase transit fares by increments of 10 cents for Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway and Mobility/Paratransit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... Thu HOLLA ISABELLA 8
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... Thu tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC