Legislatively Mandated Transit Fare Increase for Maryland Goes into Effect Sunday, June 25

As required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will increase transit fares effective Sunday, June 25. The legislatively mandated increase will occur prior to the July 1, 2017, deadline for implementing the new fares as required by the Maryland General Assembly. As mandated in the 2013 law, if the Consumer Price Index increases in the previous two years, MDOT MTA is required to increase transit fares by increments of 10 cents for Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway and Mobility/Paratransit.

