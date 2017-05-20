Legislatively Mandated Transit Fare Increase for Maryland Goes into Effect Sunday, June 25
As required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will increase transit fares effective Sunday, June 25. The legislatively mandated increase will occur prior to the July 1, 2017, deadline for implementing the new fares as required by the Maryland General Assembly. As mandated in the 2013 law, if the Consumer Price Index increases in the previous two years, MDOT MTA is required to increase transit fares by increments of 10 cents for Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway and Mobility/Paratransit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|Thu
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|8
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr '17
|WNC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC