Lawyer accused of deportation threat ...

Lawyer accused of deportation threat to silence rape victim

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A Maryland defense attorney and his interpreter are charged with trying to intimidate a rape victim by raising the possibility of deportation if she testified against their client. A Baltimore grand jury indicted attorney Christos Vasiliades and interpreter Edgar Rodriguez on charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and intimidate a victim and a witness.

