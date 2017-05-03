LA men's salon Hammer & Nails set to open 10 Md. locations new
Los Angeles-based Hammer & Nails, a men's grooming salon that describes itself as man cave nirvana, has signed its first franchise agreement in the Mid-Atlantic and says it will have 10 locations in Maryland within the next three years. The first lease for Hammer & Nails is being negotiated at Metro Centre in Owings Mills, with others planned in the Bethesda/Chevy Chase, Wheaton/Silver Spring and Rockville/Potomac areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC