LA men's salon Hammer & Nails set to open 10 Md. locations new

Los Angeles-based Hammer & Nails, a men's grooming salon that describes itself as man cave nirvana, has signed its first franchise agreement in the Mid-Atlantic and says it will have 10 locations in Maryland within the next three years. The first lease for Hammer & Nails is being negotiated at Metro Centre in Owings Mills, with others planned in the Bethesda/Chevy Chase, Wheaton/Silver Spring and Rockville/Potomac areas.

