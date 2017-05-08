Kathleen Matthews tapped to lead Maryland Democratic Party
Maryland Democratic Party leaders have elected Kathleen Matthews to serve as state party chair through the 2018 general elections. Members of the Democratic State Central Committee elected Matthews as chair on Saturday.
