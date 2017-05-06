Kathleen Matthews elected Maryland Democratic Party chair

Maryland Democrats, hoping to capiA talA ize on a surge of anti-Trump activism to help unseat Gov. Larry Hogan next year, elected former Marriott executive and Congressional candidate Kathleen Matthews Saturday to lead their state party. Matthews, 63, who enjoyed the backing of the party's senior elected officials, was the overwhelming choice of the more than 170 county central committee members who gathered in Greenbelt.

