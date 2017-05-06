Kathleen Matthews elected Maryland Democratic Party chair
Maryland Democrats, hoping to capiA talA ize on a surge of anti-Trump activism to help unseat Gov. Larry Hogan next year, elected former Marriott executive and Congressional candidate Kathleen Matthews Saturday to lead their state party. Matthews, 63, who enjoyed the backing of the party's senior elected officials, was the overwhelming choice of the more than 170 county central committee members who gathered in Greenbelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr '17
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC