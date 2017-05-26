Judge Temporarily Halts Maryland Medi...

Judge Temporarily Halts Maryland Medical Marijuana Industry

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WCBM-AM Pikesville

A Baltimore judge put Maryland's medical marijuana industry temporarily on hold Thursday, granting the request of a company that alleged state regulators illegally ignored racial diversity when picking firms to grow the drug. Circuit Judge Barry Williams said the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is not permitted to grant any additional marijuana licenses for 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCBM-AM Pikesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... Thu Hostis Publicus 5
News Maryland politicians pack their bags for Las Ve... May 22 Fitus T Bluster 1
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 10
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,308,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC