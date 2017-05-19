Jennifer Jones and Christian Roop | Y in Central Maryland
Jennifer Jones and Christian Roop have been named to the Howard County Community Leadership Board for the Y in Central Maryland. The Board promotes and supports the Y's mission and programs in the local community, and raises funds to support the Y's community outreach activities and scholarship programs.
