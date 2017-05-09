In Maryland County, A Sanctuary City ...

In Maryland County, A Sanctuary City Bill Was Torpedoed By Legal...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

In this Maryland city, a bill to make it a safe haven for illegal aliens was stifled, not by conservative Republicans, but by legal immigrants, some of whom supported Hillary Clinton. It's something that liberals simply don't understand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... 41 min Wildchild 4
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 8 tomin cali 1
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC