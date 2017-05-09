In Maryland County, A Sanctuary City Bill Was Torpedoed By Legal...
In this Maryland city, a bill to make it a safe haven for illegal aliens was stifled, not by conservative Republicans, but by legal immigrants, some of whom supported Hillary Clinton. It's something that liberals simply don't understand.
