ICE Files Detainer Against El Salvadorian Student Who Brought Stolen AR-15 To Maryland High School
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed an immigration detainer against high school junior Mario G. Alvarado after he brought a stolen AR-15 to his Maryland high school. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer against Mario G. Alvarado, an 18-year-old citizen of El Salvador, on May 2, 2017, with the Montgomery County Detention Center after he was arrested on criminal charges," read an ICE statement posted by ABC7 News .
