Howard school board extends contract of Foose's replacement Martirano
Howard County school board members voted unanimously Thursday to extend a contract with their new superintendent Michael Martirano through next school year. Martirano was hired to fill in after Renee Foose resigned two weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
