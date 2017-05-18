Howard school board extends contract ...

Howard school board extends contract of Foose's replacement Martirano

Howard County school board members voted unanimously Thursday to extend a contract with their new superintendent Michael Martirano through next school year. Martirano was hired to fill in after Renee Foose resigned two weeks ago.

