How Md. Republicans plan to break the...

How Md. Republicans plan to break the state Senate's supermajority in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Post

Maryland's Republican Party is trying to win enough state senate seats to end the Democrats' ability to block Gov. Larry Hogan's vetos. Maryland's Republican Party is trying to break the veto-proof majority Democrats have held in the state legislature for nearly a century, hoping to use the popularity and fundraising prowess of Gov. Larry Hogan to oust a handful of Senate incumbents and increase the governor's ability to block legislation he opposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... 24 min tomin cali 3
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar '17 leech 2
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC