How Md. Republicans plan to break the state Senate's supermajority in 2018

Maryland's Republican Party is trying to win enough state senate seats to end the Democrats' ability to block Gov. Larry Hogan's vetos. Maryland's Republican Party is trying to break the veto-proof majority Democrats have held in the state legislature for nearly a century, hoping to use the popularity and fundraising prowess of Gov. Larry Hogan to oust a handful of Senate incumbents and increase the governor's ability to block legislation he opposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.