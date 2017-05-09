Hogan Vetoes Redistricting Bill, Calling Maryland Democratsa Measure a Phonya
Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday vetoed a bill passed by the General Assembly that he said would block true redistricting reform in Maryland. The veto shoots down a plan backed by leading Democrats that would have enacted nonpartisan redistricting in the state if five nearby states also agreed to do so.
