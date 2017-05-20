Hogan Vetoes Paid Sick Leave BillFriday, May 26, 2017 Governor Larry...
Gov. Larry Hogan says he's vetoing a bill that would require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide five days of paid sick leave. Hogan, who proposed his own paid sick leave bill that did not advance in the Democrat-led legislature, says he could support a "common sense" proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC