He'll be back: Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms another 'Terminator' film
Hasta la vista, baby because Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed to Screen Daily that he will be back in a new Terminator film. " It is back ", Schwarzenegger said, who also revealed that he spoke with James Cameron who will be on board the new Terminator as a producer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|10
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC