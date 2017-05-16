Harford executive seeks legal opinion on pawnbroker regulation bill
Harford County Executive has asked the Maryland Attorney General's Office for a legal ruling on a bill passed recently by the County Council that imposes stricter regulations on pawnshop transaction record keeping. Harford County Executive has asked the Maryland Attorney General's Office for a legal ruling on a bill passed recently by the County Council that imposes stricter regulations on pawnshop transaction record keeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 11
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|8
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr '17
|WNC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC