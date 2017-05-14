Gutting Medicaid will harm generations to come
A bill to fundamentally change the way Americans purchase and receive health care passed the House of Representatives and is now waiting consideration in the Senate . The bill, which was opposed by nearly every major medical organization, threatens the health and well-being of millions of Americans with public and private insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowie Social Worker Sentenced for Felony Theft ... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|concerned citizen
|3
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 11
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|8
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC