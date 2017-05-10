Garrin Davis v. State of Maryland

Garrin Davis v. State of Maryland

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Daily Record

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Terry frisk Appellant, Garrin Davis, was convicted of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm with a disqualifying conviction and several related firearm offenses in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City pursuant to a not guilty plea based on an agreed statement ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... 13 hr ICE Man 1
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... Mon tomin cali 1
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... Mon Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC