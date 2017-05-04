Full Episode: Maryland's News This We...

Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday, May 7, 2017

12 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

On this edition of Maryland's News This Week with Robert Lang, American University political history professor Allan Lichtman talks about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump as outlined in his new book "The Case for Impeachment" Attorney General Brian Frosh joins the program to talk about new guidelines his office issued for local police departments on handling immigration investigations. Kat Olbrich, Maryland Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also joined the program to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month.

