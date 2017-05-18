Full Episode: Maryland's News This We...

Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday, May 21, 2017

18 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

On this edition of Maryland's News This Week we talk to Alec Ross, Democratic candidate for governor, plus we update the re-election plans of House Speake Michael Busch. We'll discuss the link between opioid abuse and mental illness with Dr. Constance Noll, psychiatric nurse practitioner at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Chicago, IL

