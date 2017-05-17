Freshman Md. lawmaker wants to restrict president's power to fire FBI chief
A freshman congressman from Maryland is proposing legislation that would restrict the U.S. president from dismissing the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigationwithout "good cause" and would amend a section of a 1968 law that limits the grounds for removal to "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office." The bill sponsored by Rep. Anthony G. Brown is another sign of the outrage on Capitol Hill over the May 9 firing by President Trump of FBI director James Comey and subsequent reports that the ouster was an effort to limit the agency's Russia probe.
