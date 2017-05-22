Former Maryland School Official in Trouble over Abusing Free-Reduced Lunch System
A former school board member in Prince George's County in Maryland is sentence to a ten-year suspension and three years of probation, among other methods of restitution, for stealing thousands of dollars in school lunches : A former Prince George's County Board of Education member was sentenced Friday to a decade's suspension after she was found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars in school lunches, state prosecutors announced. Lynette Mundey, who also worked in the Government Accountability Office, was found guilty of felony theft and related charges for stealing over $1,700 in free school lunches between 2010 and 2015.
