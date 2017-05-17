First Maryland medical marijuana grow operation approved
Regulators have issued the first license to grow medical marijuana in Maryland, allowing a sprawling 2-acre warehouse in Anne Arundel County to immediately start cultivating the drug. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission unanimously granted final approval to a company called ForwardGro Wednesday, more than four years after the state first legalized the medicinal use of pot.
