Escaped prisoner found in drainage pi...

Escaped prisoner found in drainage pipe after 6-day search

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This photo provided by the Howard County Police Department shows the drainage pipe where authorities found David Watson hiding Wednesday, May 3, 3017, in Jessup, Md. Watson escaped from the grounds of a Maryland psychiatric hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar '17 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC