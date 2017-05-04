Escaped prisoner found in drainage pipe after 6-day search
This photo provided by the Howard County Police Department shows the drainage pipe where authorities found David Watson hiding Wednesday, May 3, 3017, in Jessup, Md. Watson escaped from the grounds of a Maryland psychiatric hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC