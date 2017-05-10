DNA from exhumed body of priest could solve cold-case murder of nun
The exhumation of a Catholic priest's body by Baltimore County Police could hold the key to solving the 47-year-old cold case of murdered nun . The exhumation of a Catholic priest's body by Baltimore County Police could hold the key to solving the 47-year-old cold case of murdered nun .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|4 hr
|Quirky
|5
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr '17
|WNC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC