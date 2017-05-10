Deputy AG Rosenstein Was A Respected ...

Deputy AG Rosenstein Was A Respected Prosecutor Until Trump Fired Comey

21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was considered honorable, fair and non-partisan by virtually everyone in Washington D.C. until he wrote a letter calling for President Donald Trump to fire FBI Director James Comey. Rosenstein has held his position under Attorney General Jeff Sessions for two weeks after being confirmed by an overwhelming, bipartisan majority vote of 96-4 in the Senate April 25. He served as the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland from 2005 to 2017, gaining the respect of Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Chicago, IL

