Deportations likely after dropped Md. high school rape case new
The two teenagers who were recently cleared in a highly publicized rape case centering on Maryland's Rockville High School are now fighting to stay in the United States and against newly announced child pornography charges. On Friday, Montgomery County prosecutors dropped first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense charges against Henry Sanchez Milian, 18, and Jose Montano, 17, who was charged as an adult.
