Daryl Jenard Bland v. State of Maryland

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Firearm offense In 2012, following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Daryl Jenard Bland, appellant, was convicted of first and second degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, possessing a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a disqualifying ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.