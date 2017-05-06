Crofton-based InRoad Toys eyes bigger market for tape that creates roads for toy cars
Crofton-based InRoad Toys founder/CEO Andy Musliner came up with a new category of toy out of a roll of tape. Musliner invented PlayTape, paper tape resembling roads or rails that kids can stick on flat surfaces to create roadways for toy cars.
