Clayton D. Colkley v. State of Maryland
Criminal procedure -- Double jeopardy -- Trial after mistrial On two separate occasions, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Clayton D. Colkley, appellant, of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses. Both convictions were reversed and remanded on appeal.
