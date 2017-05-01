Children's Playhouse of Maryland's Young Adult Series to Stage West Side Story
Children's Playhouse of Maryland, in residence at CCBC Essex, presents the classic musical West Side Story in its Young Adult Series. Based upon Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, this production features 34 student-actors from Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County and Harford County.
