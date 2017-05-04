Children Are Taken from Maryland Couple After Elaborate...

A boy and a girl were taken to their biological mother for temporary custody after Michael and Heather Martin verbally berated the kids in videos A couple from Maryland who played "pranks" on their children and posted the videos on YouTube might end up losing two of their kids after their biological mother served a court order for temporary custody. According to the New York Times , the Frederick County Sheriff's Office served the court order on Friday and took two children from their father, Michael, and step-mom, Heather Martin, and are placing them in the custody of their biological mother, Rose Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.