Charges Dropped Against 1 Of 2 Teens In Rockville Rape Case
An attorney says prosecutors will drop charges against one of two teens charged with raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom. Seventeen-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez were charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in March, but The Washington Post reports that Sanchez' attorney Andrew Jezic was told Thursday his client's charges would be dropped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC