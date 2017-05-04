Charges Dropped Against 1 Of 2 Teens ...

Charges Dropped Against 1 Of 2 Teens In Rockville Rape Case

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

An attorney says prosecutors will drop charges against one of two teens charged with raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom. Seventeen-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez were charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in March, but The Washington Post reports that Sanchez' attorney Andrew Jezic was told Thursday his client's charges would be dropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar '17 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,798,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC