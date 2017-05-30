Barron Trump to attend prestigious school in Maryland: report

Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has reportedly been enrolled at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland Barron Trump has been enrolled at a prestigious school in Maryland, according to various media reports. The 11-year-old, and only son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania , will reportedly attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.