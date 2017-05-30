As cicadas emerge four years early, s...

As cicadas emerge four years early, scientists wonder if climate change providing a nudge

Cicadas overwhelm tree branches across Maryland once every 17 years, like clockwork. But something - some suspect climate change - could be sounding their alarm clocks too soon - four years early.

