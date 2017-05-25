After homicide, black U. of Maryland students demand change -- and get it
Richard Wilbur Collins III was with two friends at the University of Maryland's campus in College Park when he was approached by Sean Christopher Urbanski and stabbed in the chest with a knife Saturday, May 20, 2017 morning, University of Maryland... Sean Christopher Urbanski has been arrested in the stabbing death of Richard Wilbur Collins III on the University of Maryland campus. -- For years, students complained, saying University of Maryland officials needed to do more to prevent or respond to racist incidents on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|Thu
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Maryland politicians pack their bags for Las Ve...
|May 22
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|10
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC