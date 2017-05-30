A silver anniversary for Wine in the Woods
Downtown Columbia's Symphony Woods may be in the midst of redevelopment, but at least one thing has remained constant for 25 years: For one weekend each May, the shady park just outside Merriweather Post Pavilion transforms into one of the area's largest gatherings of wine lovers. When Wine in the Woods debuted in 1993, more than 10,000 people turned out to sample wares from 10 Maryland wineries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 11
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|8
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr '17
|WNC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC