A fired Randy Edsall was Maryland's highest-paid state employee in 2016
The Baltimore Sun's salary database of state employees shows Edsall just $24,000 ahead of Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon for the top spot. Edsall's replacement, DJ Durkin, sits in third place at over $2.4 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|5 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Maryland politicians pack their bags for Las Ve...
|May 22
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|10
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC