414 Students Participate in 2017 Commencement Ceremony at St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary's College of Maryland, the state's public honors college, graduated 414 students with Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees on Saturday, May 13, outdoors on the campus' Townhouse Green. The commencement address was delivered by Neil Irwin '00, a senior economic correspondent at The New York Times and author of "The Alchemists: Three Central Bankers and a World on Fire" .

