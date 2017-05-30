30 injured, 2 critically, as Philadelphia school tour bus crashes in Maryland

A bus carrying Philadelphia schoolchildren on an eighth-grade class trip was involved in a serious accident on I-95 in Maryland on Monday. Thirty people were injured when a Werner Coach charter bus carrying students and chaperones from the C.W. Henry School in West Mount Airy overturned in Harford County, Md., near Havre de Grace, about 9:30 a.m. local time.

