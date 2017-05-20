2017 Legislative Update

2017 Legislative Update

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: jdsupra.com

In 2017, the Maryland General Assembly, during its 437th session, adopted stockholder-friendly legislation concerning Maryland corporations and real estate investment trusts, while rejecting or delaying more radical changes to the Maryland General Corporation Law and the Maryland REIT Law. In its 2017 legislative session, the Maryland General Assembly passed two bills that will impact Maryland corporations and Maryland real estate investment trusts, Senate Bill 481/House Bill 744 and Senate Bill 398/House Bill 759 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC