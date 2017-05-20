2017 Legislative Update

In 2017, the Maryland General Assembly, during its 437th session, adopted stockholder-friendly legislation concerning Maryland corporations and real estate investment trusts, while rejecting or delaying more radical changes to the Maryland General Corporation Law and the Maryland REIT Law. In its 2017 legislative session, the Maryland General Assembly passed two bills that will impact Maryland corporations and Maryland real estate investment trusts, Senate Bill 481/House Bill 744 and Senate Bill 398/House Bill 759 .

