20 AGs seek special prosecutor to investigate Russian election influence
Attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia are calling for Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election. Joining in the letter to Rosenstein are attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.
