Worcester County honors memory of Warden Garry Mumford
Warden Mumford was born on November 28, 1959 and he graduated from Salisbury University with a bachelor's degree in social work in 1981. After graduating, he served as a military police investigator, juvenile investigator, and drug investigator in the United States Army from 1982 to 1987.
