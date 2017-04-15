With General Assembly adjourned, crowded 2018 race for Maryland governor begins
At least eight Democrats are weighing whether to jump into the wide-open party primary next year to challenge popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for Maryland's top office. The session ended Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
