Who shot Putin critic? 2007 Maryland ...

Who shot Putin critic? 2007 Maryland attack remains unsolved

There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 5 hrs ago, titled Who shot Putin critic? 2007 Maryland attack remains unsolved. In it, Fox News reports that:

Paul Joyal had just been on TV railing against Vladimir Putin over the murder of a Kremlin critic. Several days later, he was ambushed in his suburban Washington driveway by two attackers, shot and left bleeding as his wife called for help.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,285

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
who shot hillary's critics ?
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#2 1 hr ago
Where are all the stories about Obama spying on Trump?
Chicago, IL

