What should Maryland look like in 20 years?

The unfortunate events surrounding the confirmation process for the Maryland Department of Planning secretary lead to two bigger questions: What should the state's lead smart-growth agency be doing and, even broader, what is the state of smart growth in Maryland? Whether you call it smart growth, sustainable growth or urban and regional planning, Maryland has been a national leader at the state and local levels for decades. This is logical given that we are a compact but diverse state that is growing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.