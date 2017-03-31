What should Maryland look like in 20 years?
The unfortunate events surrounding the confirmation process for the Maryland Department of Planning secretary lead to two bigger questions: What should the state's lead smart-growth agency be doing and, even broader, what is the state of smart growth in Maryland? Whether you call it smart growth, sustainable growth or urban and regional planning, Maryland has been a national leader at the state and local levels for decades. This is logical given that we are a compact but diverse state that is growing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|Mar 25
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC