Victims In Maryland No Longer Have To Prove They 'Fought Back' For Their Rapes To Be Crimes
Maryland's current sexual assault statutes have typically required prosecutors to establish that a rapist used "force" or "threat of force, according to Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Victims of rape and other sexual assaults in Maryland are no longer required to prove they physically resisted their assailants under a new law.
