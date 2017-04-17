U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopter Crashes on Maryland Golf Course
A military helicopter crashed early Monday afternoon on a golf course in St. Mary's County in Southern Maryland, according to the Maryland State Police who said two people were taken by medical helicopter from the scene. Army officials said a UH-60 Black Hawk out of Fort Belvoir had a hard landing on the course and that the conditions of three people onboard was not immediately clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC